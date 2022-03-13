Gujarat Titans launch their Official Team jersey at Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 13 (ANI): Gujarat Titans hosted their eagerly anticipated inaugural event here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The event was graced by the Honorable Secretary of the BCCI Jay Shah as Chief Guest.

The grand celebrations showcased the rich culture and heritage of the team's home state. The jersey was launched by Jay Shah along with Gujarat Titans Chief Operating Officer Colonel Arvinder Singh, Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra, Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki and its captain Hardik Pandya.



Also, in attendance at the stadium were members of the Gujarat Titans squad such as Wriddhiman Saha, Varun Aaron, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar and B Sai Sudharshan to name a few.

Gujarat Titans grabbed the headlines after launching the team logo. They became the first team to do so and in introducing a dedicated virtual space for its global community of fans and players, it set a benchmark. Building on that, they launched the team jersey in Augmented Reality. It is again a remarkable step in terms of fan engagement and community building.

The team is all set for its debut season which will be preceded by a pre-season camp at its iconic home stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

