Gujarat Titans to commence pre-registration for tickets from March 2

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India],March 2 (ANI): Pre-registration of tickets for the Gujarat Titans' seven home games at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium during the upcoming IPL season, will open from 2nd March 2023.

"Since the last season, we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from the people of Gujarat. We invite our supporters to pre-register for tickets to our home matches and watch the Gujarat Titans in action at the world's largest cricket stadium," said Col. Arvinder Singh, COO-Gujarat Titans.



Fans can log in to the 'TitansFAM' App, the Gujarat Titans official website, the Paytm website or the Paytm Insider App to pre-register for the tickets of Gujarat Titans' home matches.

They can log in to any of the four platforms and click on pre-register. The fans who register successfully will get early access to the tickets prior to the same being available to others.

Gujarat Titans will play the opening game of the IPL 2023 on March 31, 2023 against the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. (ANI)

