Gulam Bodi sentences to five years in prison for corruption

London [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): Former South Africa batsman Gulam Bodi on Friday was sentenced to five years in prison for corruption.

Bodi pleaded guilty to eight charges of corruption in a case in South Africa. He is the first person to be imprisoned under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act of 2004, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The Act has a clause that relates to corruption in sporting events and it makes match-fixing and spot-fixing in South Africa a crime with a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Bodi, who has played two ODIs and one T20I for South Africa, was charged after being banned by the Cricket South Africa (CSA) for 20 years due to involvement in contriving to fix or otherwise influence aspects of the 2015 RamSlam T20 domestic tournament. (ANI)

