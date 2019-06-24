Gulbadin Naib's cheeky remark on Bangladesh has Twitterverse in splits

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib recently gave a cheeky reply to a question on how the team would look to perform against Bangladesh in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

On playing against Bangladesh, Gulbadin had said: "Hum to doobe hai sanam/Tumko bhi lekar doobenge" (We have already drowned, but we'll take you down with us too).

Afghanistan are already out from the semi-final contention in the ongoing World Cup as the team has lost all their matches. If Bangladesh loses the match against Afghanistan, then the team would be out from the semi-final contention.

Gulbadin's cheeky response is being appreciated widely on Twitter and many fans are lauding the skipper on his sense of humour.

One Twitter user wrote "Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan skipper) on being asked about today's match against Bangladesh: Hum to doobe Hai Sanam, tumhe bhi le doobenge, God you've got to love the afghans! #Afghanistan #AfgvsBan #ICCCricketWorldCup2019".



Another fan used this remark to take a jibe at both Pakistan and England cricket teams. "Hum to doobe hai sanam tumhein bhi lekar dubege @TheRealPCB to @ECB_cricket," he wrote.



One Twitter user "#Afghanistan skipper #GulbadinNaib issues a cheeky warning in a press conference ahead of the #BangladeshVsAfghanistan #WorldCup2019 match on Monday: "Hum to doobe hain sanam, tujhe bhi lekay doobengay" (We are already drowned, we will drown you also) #CricketWorldCup".



"#BANvAFG We are supporting #AfghanAtalan and the captain #GulbadinNaib for this," another Twitter user wrote.



In the match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Shakib Al Hasan played a knock of 51 runs to become the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far. He also went to become the first Bangladesh batsman to score 1000 World Cup runs.

While filing this story, Bangladesh had reached the score of 163/4 in 36 overs. (ANI)

