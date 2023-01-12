Gulf Giants' coach Andy Flower banking on powerful batters, talented wrist spinners in ILT20

Dubai [UAE], January 11 (ANI): The International T20 League kicks off on January 13, 2023, in the United Arab Emirates.

Gulf Giants' Head Coach Andy Flower shared his thoughts ahead of the season, saying that he is quite pleased with the players at his disposal and is quietly optimistic about the team's chances at the inaugural league.

"Obviously we are happy with the squad composition right now as this is the squad we have put together. I feel like we have all our bases covered and we also have a great leader in James Vince, who I have worked with in the past," expressed the head coach.

The six-team franchise competition boasts off high calibre players from around the world, and among the mix is the Gulf Giants, who are coached by former Zimbabwean captain and legend, Andy Flower. Gulf Giants squad also comprises stalwarts such as James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chriss Lynn, David Wiese and Liam Dawson, according to an ILT20 release.

Gulf Giants open their campaign on January 15, when they take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Flower noted that the batting unit looks robust and laden with power hitters. "We have very exciting talent, Chris Lynn at the moment has been looking very good in the recent Big Bash. We also have power in the middle in the form of Hetmyer, Wiese and Overton."

Historically, wrist spinners have excelled in the UAE due to the large boundaries in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the head coach is hopeful that the trend continues, especially in favour of his team.



"We've got two wrist spinners, and I'm looking forward to watching how they bowl, as they have an element of mystery to them," he said.

Flower also spoke about how the ILT20 is a great platform not only for International players but also for players from UAE.

"I am also very excited to see how the players from UAE perform, not only in Adani's Gulf Giants but also across all teams. Ayan Afzal Khan is a promising all-rounder and this is a good opportunity for young players like him to challenge themselves."

Flower shared his relief that the tournament's timing spares the teams from the brutal Middle Eastern summers and further added that different weather could mean different playing conditions.

"It does feel different than usual, when the temperature drops like this, there is more on offer for the seamers. We will see the ball swing and this means the pace bowlers will have to play more of an attacking role," stated Flower.

Gulf Giants squad: James Vince (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Qais Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, CP Rizwan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, and Ashwanth Valthappa

'Gulf Giants' is an extension of Gujarat Giants. It aims to engage and connect with cricket fans worldwide through the brand, 'Gulf Giants', at the UAEILT20. The word 'Gulf' in the name refers to the region in which the matches will be played.

The golden falcon in the logo is the national bird of the UAE that has a rich culture and history and is regarded as a powerful symbol of strength. To maintain the uniformity of the team's identity, the logo's colours are drawn from the Giants team family.

The team plays under the able guidance of its Head Coach Andy Flower, former Zimbabwe captain and 2010 ICC World T20-winning coach (England team). (ANI)

