Gulf Giants launch jersey for inaugural season of ILT20

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 2 (ANI): Gulf Giants have launched their jersey for the inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) set to be held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from January 13, 2023 to February 12, 2023.

Gulf Giants took to social media to unveil their jersey on Monday. Sticking to the theme of the franchise, the Giants' jersey is orange in colour with a golden collar. The jersey also has golden strips on the sleeve, with the team's crest sitting proudly on the top left half of the shirt. The golden colours reflect the resplendent hues, and sprawl across the bottom half, as well, much like the sun's rays that glisten off the sand dunes in the UAE.

The Gulf Giants, captained by James Vince, will proudly wear the crest which has a golden falcon on it. And much like the UAE's national bird, the Falcon, the Giants are ever-willing to spread their wings, soar and hunt down their opposition.



The Gulf Giants open their campaign in the ILT20 against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on January 15 at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

'Gulf Giants' is an extension of the IPL franchise - Gujarat Giants. It aims to engage and connect with cricket fans worldwide through the brand, 'Gulf Giants', at the UAEILT20. The word 'Gulf' in the name refers to the region in which the matches will be played.

The golden falcon in the logo is the national bird of the UAE that has a rich culture and history and is regarded as a powerful symbol of strength. To maintain the uniformity of the team's identity, the logo's colours are drawn from the Giants team family.

Adani Sportsline announced its team for the UAE's International League T20 as 'Gulf Giants' in July 2022. The team plays under the able guidance of its Head Coach Andy Flower, former Zimbabwe captain and 2010 ICC World T20-winning coach (England team).

Gulf Giants squad: James Vince (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Qais Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, CP Rizwan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, and Ashwanth Valthappa. (ANI)

