Gulf Giants reveals squad for inaugural UAE International League T20

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Gulf Giants, a team owned by Adani Sportsline, revealed the squad for the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cricket, which will take place next year.

Australian player Chris Lynn, West Indies star Shimron Hetmyer, Namibia's David Wiese and England's Ollie Pope and Chris Jordan are some of the prominent players included in the squad. Former Zimbabwe skipper and World-Cup winning coach Andy Flower is the head coach of the side.

"The moment which our fans have been awaiting has arrived! The Gulf Giants unveil the #GiantArmy that will compete in next year's #ILT20 Which player are you most excited to see in the squad? #Adani #UAECricket @adanisportsline @EmiratesCricket @ILT20Official," tweeted Gulf Giants.



After the MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Gulf Riders is the third team to name their roster of overseas players.

In May, Adani Sportsline, a part of Adani Group, made a landmark foray into franchise cricket by acquiring the rights to own and operate a franchise in UAE's flagship T20 league.

Then in July, the Emirates Cricket Board confirmed that the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) League will be played between the window of January 6 to February 12, 2023.

The six-team franchise-style League will be played over a 34-match schedule at world-renowned, world-class venues in UAE. The first event is scheduled to be played between the window of January 6 and February 12, 2023.

Gulf Giants: Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Chris Jordan (West Indies), Chris Lynn (Australia), Tom Banton (England), Dominic Drakes (West Indies), David Weise (Namibia), Jamie Overton (England), Richard Gleeson (England), Rehan Ahmed (England), Wayne Madsen (Italy), Liam Dawson (England), Ollie Pope (England), James Vince (England), Qais Ahmed (Afghanistan), Head coach: Andy Flower. (ANI)

