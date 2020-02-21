Guptill congratulates Ross Taylor for becoming first cricketer to play 100 international matches in all formats

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill on Friday congratulated his compatriot Ross Taylor for achieving the unique feat of playing a hundred matches in all formats.

Taylor, the right-handed middle-order batsman, became the first cricketer to play 100 international matches in all three formats. He achieved the feat in the first Test against India at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The 35-year-old recently played his 100th T20I game against India on February 2. The experienced batsman has featured in 231 ODIs for New Zealand.

On the first day of the Wellington Test, New Zealand bowlers dominated the game and reduced the Indian batting line up to 122-5 in 55 overs. Rain played spoilsport in the match as the post-tea session was washed out, forcing umpires to call off play early.

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane showed some resistance and remained unbeaten on 38 alongside Rishabh Pant, who was not out on 10.

Debutant Kiwi pace bowler Kyle Jamieson was on song on the first day and dismissed three top-order Indian batters including skipper Virat Kohli.

Jamieson returned with figures of 3-38 including two maiden overs. (ANI)

