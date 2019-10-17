Representative image
Representative image

Gus Logie appointed interim head coach of West Indies women's team

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:25 IST

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Oct 17 (ANI): West Indies">Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday (local time) announced the appointment of Gus Logie as the new interim head coach of West Indies women's team.
He will take over the duties from Henderson Springer. Gus will help the side prepare for their month-long series against the Indian women's team, slated to begin from November 1 this year.
Gus has also been the assistant coach of the West Indies women's Team since 2017.
"Gus has a long history with West Indies cricket, both as a player and as a coach. He has been a part of the women's team for the last two years and knows the player's techniques and skillsets. I have no doubt he will continue his hard work in preparing the team for India women and then the T20 World Cup next year," CWI's Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said in an official statement.
"We are extremely grateful to Hendy for his contribution to the women's program over the last two years and we will continue to exploit his prior experience within coaching education," he added.
CWI also announced the appointment of a new team manager for the women's team.
Evril Betty Lewis will take charge of the team immediately for the series against India women.
West Indies will host India for three ODIs and five T20Is. The first ODI between both sides will be played on November 1 this year. (ANI)

