Guwahati becomes newest IPL venue, to host two Rajasthan Royals' home games

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has become the newest IPL venue as Rajasthan Royals will be playing their two home matches at the ground.

The team will play against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5 and April 9 respectively in Guwahati.

Both games will have an 8 PM IST start.

The IPL 2020 season will commence from March 29 with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians in the first match of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals will go head-to-head with Chennai Super Kings on April 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Royals' 2020 IPL squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Anirudha Joshi.

In the last edition, the Royals finished at the seventh position in the standings with 11 points from 14 matches. (ANI)

