Guyana Amazon Warriors defend lowest ever total in CPL

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 23 (ANI): Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday (local time) defended the lowest ever total in the history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

The side achieved the feat against Jamaica Tallawahs after defending a score of 118 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba.

In the match between Guyana and Jamaica, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Jamaica bundled out Guyana for just 118, as Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman scalped three wickets.

For Guyana, Brandon King played a knock of 29 runs while Chandrapaul Hemraj and Ross Taylor registered 21 runs each.

However, Guyana managed to defend 118 and the side registered a win by 14 runs.

At one stage, Jamaica found itself at 59/7, but Andre Russell played an unbeaten knock of 52 runs to revive hopes of Jamaica in the match.

However, his effort did not prove enough as Jamaica stumbled to a 14-run loss.

In another match, St Lucia Zouks defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday by 10 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

Currently, Guyana Amazon Warriors is at the top of the CPL standings with four points from three matches and a net run-rate of +0.0607.

Trinbago Knight Riders is at the second place with four points and a net run-rate of +0.584. (ANI)

