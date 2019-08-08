Indian skipper Virat Kohli
Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Guyana ODI: India win toss, elect to bowl first against Windies

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:46 IST

Guyana [West Indies], Aug 8 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the first ODI here at the Providence Stadium on Thursday.
The match has been curtailed to 43-overs per side as the game will be having a delayed start due to rain.
"We will bowl first. The top surface looks damp, weather around, shortened game. The team batting second will have an advantage. We have left out Chahal, Saini, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey. We are looking at the new guys, giving them time and let them settle," Indian skipper Virat Kohli said at the time of toss.
"We probably would have liked to bowl first. But a fresh series, a fresh start. We need some partnerships at the start. We have left out Keemo Paul, John Campbell and Oshane Thomas," Windies skipper Jason Holder said.
The Men in Blue had defeated Windies in the third T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday by seven wickets to win the series 3-0.
Chasing 147 in the third T20I, Rishabh Pant starred with the bat as he played a knock of 65 runs, whereas Deepak Chahar had scalped three wickets to restrict Windies to 146 runs in the allotted twenty overs.
Following are the playing XI of both teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed.
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach. (ANI)

