First ODI between India and West Indies abandoned due to rain (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
Guyana ODI: Match between India and Windies abandoned

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:58 IST

Guyana [West Indies], Aug 9 (ANI): The first ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies was abandoned due to rain on Thursday.
The match was initially curtailed to 43-overs per side as the game had a delayed start due to rain.
Earlier, India had won the toss and they had asked West Indies to bat first.
With Windies 9/0 in 5.4 overs, the rain came down again and the match had to be halted.
When the players next took the field, the match was further curtailed to 40 overs, but at that time, umpires were not happy with the wet patches on the outfield, and the match was further delayed and it was finally curtailed to 34-overs per side.
Evin Lewis started to go after the bowling immediately after the play resumed, and Chris Gayle played second fiddle to him. The duo put up a 42-run stand, but their stint at the crease was finally ended by Kuldeep Yadav as he dismissed Gayle (4) in the 11th over.
With Windies 54/1 in 13 overs, the rain came down again and the match had to stopped. Players did not take the field afterwards, and the match had to be called off.
Earlier, India had defeated West Indies 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.
The Men in Blue will next face Windies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, August 11 in Trinidad. (ANI)

