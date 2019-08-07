Guyana T20I: India defeat West Indies by seven wickets

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:51 IST

Sydney Sixers pay homage to Nathan Lyon in iconic 'Lion King' style

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been garnering praise for his recent performance in the second innings of first Ashes Test and if that wasn't enough, Sydney Sixers side just paid homage to the bowler in an iconic Lion King style.