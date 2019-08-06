Guyana T20I: India win toss, elect to bowl first against Windies

Guyana [West Indies], Aug 6 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the third T20I here at the Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue made three changes in their lineup from the second T20I as they brought in KL Rahul, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar in place of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Khaleel Ahmed.

"Been under the covers for a bit, so want to use the dampness. Rohit is resting today so I am playing. A couple of guys playing their first game. KL Rahul will play, Rahul Chahar will play instead of Jadeja. Deepak Chahar is in for Khaleel Ahmed," Kohli said at the time of the toss.

"We need to bat, bowl and field well. We want to convert dots into singles. Our main focus today is to maintain standards. West Indies cricket needs to find protocols and standards that we all abide by," West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite said.

The Men in Blue had defeated Windies in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday by 22 runs. Rohit Sharma had gone past Chris Gayle to become the batsman with the most number of sixes in the T20I format.

Chasing 168 in the second T20I, West Indies were 98/4 and then the match was halted due to rain. In the end, India came out as winners by 22 runs, owing to the Duckworth-Lewis method.

India: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul , Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Evin Lewis, John Campbell, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen. (ANI)

