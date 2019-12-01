Hamilton Test: England trail New Zealand by 106 runs on day three

Hamilton [New Zealand], Dec 1 (ANI): England ended day three, trailing New Zealand by 106 runs on Sunday in the second Test here at the Seddon Park.

England ended the day at 269/5 with Joe Root (114*) and Ollie Pope (4*) still at the crease.

Resuming day three at 39/2, England got off to a steady start and the side did not lose a single wicket in the session before the lunch break.

Rory Burns and Joe Root kept New Zealand bowlers at bay and the duo put on 171 runs for the fourth wicket. Their partnership saw Burns bringing up his century as well.

New Zealand finally got the breakthrough in the 74th over of the innings as Burns (101) was sent back to the pavilion via a run-out, reducing England to 201/3.

Ben Stokes then joined Root in the middle and the duo put on 44 runs for the fourth wicket, but their resistance was ended by Tim Southee as he dismissed Stokes (26) in the 92nd over.

Soon after Zak Crawley was also sent back to the pavilion by Neil Wagner, reducing England to 262/5.

With England's score at 269, the rain came down and the match had to be stopped. Players did not take the field after that, and the day's play came to an early end. (ANI)

