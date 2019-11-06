Australia spinner Nathan Lyon
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon

Hampshire Cricket signs Nathan Lyon for 2020 season

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:00 IST

Hampshire [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): England county club Hampshire Cricket on Wednesday announced the signing of Australian bowler Nathan Lyon in the red-ball format for the 2020 season.
Acknowledging the development, Lyon in an official statement said, "I very much looking forward to playing with Hampshire in next year's County Championship. It is a fabulous opportunity to be involved with a leading county who have had a long and successful relationship with Australian cricketers."
"I love playing cricket in England and no doubt will enjoy the 2020 summer with the Hampshire players, coaches, members and supporters. We will all be focused on winning the County Championship in 2020 - I can't wait," he added.
The New South Wales-born bowler was a crucial component of Australia's successful Ashes side this summer, taking 20 wickets in five Tests. Lyon has also been an important feature of Australia's one-day squad in the last 18 months.
The 31-year-old played a major role in Australia's run to the ICC World Cup semi-final.
Lyon has played 91 Tests and has taken 363 wickets with an average of 32.30. (ANI)

