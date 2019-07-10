Handscomb to play semi-final against England: Justin Langer

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Australia's head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday confirmed batsman Peter Handscomb will play the semi-final match against England in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
"NEWS: Australia head coach Justin Langer confirms Peter Handscomb will come into Australia's XI in place of Usman Khawaja for the #CWC19 semi-final against England on Thursday. He'll be playing his first World Cup game. No pressure, #AUSvENG | #CmonAussie," Cricket World Cup's official Twitter handle posted.
Handscomb was omitted from the original World Cup squad, but he was named as the replacement for the injured Shaun Marsh who was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a fracture on his forearm.
Khawaja was also later ruled out of the tournament as he strained his hamstring during the team's group stage match against South Africa.
Australia finished the group stage in the second position with 14 points from seven matches.
The team will take on England in the semi-final on July 11 in Headingley. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 23:19 IST
