Hansie Cronje's father Ewie Cronje passes away at 80

London [UK], May 12 (ANI): Late South African cricketer Hansie Cronje's father Ewie Cronje passed away at the age of 80.

Cronje was suffering from stomach cancer, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The former Free State Cricket president played 27 first-class matches for Free State between 1960 and 1971 but was known for his stint in the administration.

Cronje played a crucial role in establishing cricket at the University of the Free State and also became the president of the body and held the position for 7 years between 1983 and 1990.

Cronje was a mentor to some of the province's high-profile players including Proteas star cricketer Allan Donald, Corrie van Zyl, and Boeta Dippenaar.

In 2012, Cronje was honoured by Cricket South Africa, who presented him with the Khaya Majola Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his years of service to cricket. (ANI)

