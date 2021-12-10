Hanuma Vihari looking forward to Proteas Tests after 'unforgettable' South Africa A series

Bloemfontein [South Africa], December 10 (ANI): Indian batter Hanuma Vihari said the team got the chance to learn and improve during the three four-day games against South Africa A ahead of the Test series.

The third and final four-day game between South Africa A and India A ended in a draw in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Vihari, who lead India A during the games, was also the star performer for the side. The right-handed batter also scored a gutsy fifty (63) in the first innings of the third match against South Africa.

"Unforgettable experience with the India A boys both on and off the field. Lots to learn and important experience for us. Last couple of weeks with these boys will always remain special. Looking forward to the Tests," Vihari tweeted.

On Thursday, South Africa A, who resumed the final day's proceedings at 196/1, added 115 runs to their overnight score before declaring at 311/3.

While Sarel Erwee, who was batting on 85 at the close of play on Day 3, missed out on his hundred after being dismissed by K Gowtham on 97, Zubayr Hamza - unbeaten on 78 on Day 3 - went on to score an unbeaten 125.

In response, India A were off to a brisk start, courtesy Prithvi Shaw, who scored a quickfire 38, before both the teams decided to settle for a draw, with India A scoring 90/3 in 17 overs.

India will now lock horns with South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj. (ANI)