Happiest that my record broken by you, Raina congratulates Dhoni on becoming most capped IPL player

Dubai [UAE], October 2 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday broke Suresh Raina's record of 193 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to become the most capped player in the cash-rich league. And Raina was one of the first to congratulate Dhoni.

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote: "Congratulations Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you. All the best for the game today and am sure @ChennaiIPL will win this season's @IPL."

Raina had to leave UAE in the eleventh hour due to personal reasons and while fans have been taking to social media to call for his return as the team has struggled, CEO Kasi Viswanathan had made it clear that the cricketer's personal space would be respected and the batsman would not be asked to return for this season.



"See, we cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about it," he had pointed.

When asked about the heartbreak among the fans, the CEO had promised that the team will come back strongly and that the fans would have the smiles back on their faces.

"We have been blessed with some of the best fans in the cricketing world and I can assure them that we will bounce back strongly. It is a game and you have your good days and bad days. But the boys know what they need to do and the smiles will be back," he had said.

Along with Dhoni, SunRisers Hyderabad star spinner Rashid Khan also added a small feather to his cap on Friday as he clocked his 50th IPL match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He has taken 59 wickets in the IPL at a strike rate of 19.72. CSK are currently at the bottom of the table and must win the next few games to stay in contention for a place in the playoffs. (ANI)

