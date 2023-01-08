Happy with my performance, could not bowl due to finger injury: SL skipper Shanaka after loss to India in 3rd T20I

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI): Following his side's 91-run loss to India in the third T20I, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said that he is happy with his own performance with the bat and could not bowl due to a finger injury during the series but looks forward to doing so during the three ODIs against Men in Blue.

Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock of 112 combined with a clinical performance of bowlers helped India register a thumping 91-run win over Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

"Before coming here, I was not in form. From the start of this series, I got in good form. Happy with my own performance. The way the boys fought in this series, has lots of positives. I had a finger injury, that is the reason I did not bowl in this series but looking forward to bowling in the ODIs. Wishing the Indian team well, especially Surya who was too good. In the field, I want to keep calm and let the boys learn. When I come to bat, it is a different game," said Shanaka in a post-match presentation.

Dasun was a standout performer for Sri Lanka with the bat and top-scored for his side. In 3 matches, he made 124 runs at an average of 62.00, which included a knock of 56* off 22 balls in the second T20I. In the only over he bowled throughout the series, he took 2 wickets and gave away only four runs.

With this, India has captured the three-match T20I series by 2-1.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. After Men in Blue lost Ishan Kishan (1) early, a quick cameo from Rahul Tripathi brought back some momentum to the innings. He scored 35 off just 16 balls, with five boundaries and two sixes. Shubman Gill was the anchor throughout.

Following Rahul's dismissal, India was already beyond the 50-run mark in their powerplay. Suryakumar Yadav continued his red-hot form, smashing Lankan bowlers left and right. Gill was dismissed for 46 off 36 balls, ending a quickfire 111-run stand in just 53 balls.



Suryakumar brought up his third T20I ton in just 45 balls and ended the innings at 112* off 51 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes. Axar Patel (21*) also provided a nice cameo to power India to 228/5 in their 20 overs.

Dilshan Madushanka (2/55) was the pick of bowlers for visitors. Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha got a wicket each.

Chasing 229, openers Kusal Mendis (23) and Pathum Nissanka (15) provided a good start to the visitors and they scored 44 in 4.5 overs before Axar trapped Kusal.

Following this dismissal, Lanka could not bounce back into the game and lost wickets consistently. Only Dhananjay de Silva (22) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (23) crossed the 20-run mark.

Lanka was bundled out for just 137 runs in 16.4 overs. Arshdeep Singh (3/20) impressed with the ball after an off-day at work in the 2nd T20I. Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik took two wickets each while Axar got one.

Suryakumar was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning ton.

Axar Patel got the 'Man of the Series' for his all-round performances in the series, which saw him deliver quick and key cameos and deliver economical spells with the ball.

The three-match ODI series between both sides will start on January 10. (ANI)

