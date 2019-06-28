Hapur boy Kartik Tyagi selected in India U19 cricket team

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Dhanaura's fast bowler Kartik Tyagi is set to tour England for the tri-series after getting a call-up in India Under-19 team.

Kartik's journey has not been an easy one. Belonging from a poor farming family, the boy and his father Yogendra faced a lot of hardships to get selected in the national team.

"I received a call from BCCI manager Amit Sidheshwar sir that I've been selected in Under-19 team. My father and I have gone through a lot of problems to reach here. From childhood, I was interested in cricket and my father saw me so he supported me. Credit goes to my father," Kartik told ANI.

Kartik started playing at the age of 13. Earlier he was selected in under-14 team, where he performed well and got selected in under-16. He continued his sensational performance and was directly put in Ranji Trophy before being selected in the under-19 state team.

He, however, sustained an injury and was forced to stay away from the game. Kartik again became part of the team and excelled, which resulted in getting India call-up.

"We hope the boy excels in life. We had no background of cricket so we faced problems at every step like where to send him. Our financial condition is not good," Kartik's father Yogendra said.

The celebrations at Dhanaura are unbelievable for the Tyagi family. Their neighbours are visiting Kartik, sharing sweets and praising the boy.

One of their neighbours, Yogesh said, "This boy has made the village, society and the country proud. It is a proud moment. We can see the bright future of this boy. Yogendra Tyagi Ji is a small farmer whose financial condition is not good. Kartik has given his 100 per cent on the field while his father gave his 100 per cent off the field."

Pankaj Tyagi, another neighbour, said, "The atmosphere of the village is really good and people are excited. Coming from a small village, a poor farming family, it is a challenge in itself. This is the result of both the boy and his father's hard work. We hope he plays well at the international level and makes the village and country proud."

Kartik will leave for England on July 15 to play in the tri-series, scheduled for July 19, in which India, England and Bangladesh will compete. (ANI)

