Harbhajan, Irfan Pathan to lead Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara King teams of Legends League Cricket

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Legends League Cricket franchise teams completed their Captain roster by naming the skippers of the last two teams on Friday.

The 2011 World Cup winning squad member, Harbhajan Singh will be spinning webs for the Manipal Tigers while Irfan Pathan, the former India allrounder will helm the affairs for the Bhilwara King team.

While Pathan's swing and Harbhajan's deadly doosras have captivated the fans for years, it will be a great opportunity for cricketing enthusiasts to see their favourite stars in action once again.

Harbhajan Singh, who took 417 test wickets kept the flag flying for finger spin in an era of prolific wrist spinners. He has represented India in 28 T20 Internationals along with 103 test matches and 236 ODIs.

"Playing alongside all great players over the years, I have picked the nuances of the game which has made me a better cricketer. As a Cricketer, I did not get an opportunity to Captain the team but this will be something I am really looking forward to. I love leading from the front and I hope I can do justice to the responsibility and faith shown to me," said Harbhajan Singh, Skipper, Manipal Tigers.



Pathan preferred to call himself a bowing allrounder and his all-around prowess is well known, especially when he won the man of the match during the historic finals of ICC T20 World Cup in 2007.

"You need to enjoy what you are doing and giving 100% to that effort is all that matters. This opportunity is unique but is confident we as a team will make some heads turn around. Watch out as we close on the team names for the draft, said the Baroda Express, the skipper of Bhilwara Kings," said Pathan.

"With an incredible line of Captains in Harbhajan and Irfan and earlier we announced Gambhir and Virender Sehwag, every match that these Cricketers will step out to play will be a 'paisa wasool matches, stay tuned as more interesting announcements are coming soon' said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder Legends League Cricket

The upcoming edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) will be a four-team tournament and a 16-match affair. It will be played for the first time in India and will be hosted in six different cities.

The league will start on September 16, 2022, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack & Jodhpur. The venue for play-offs and finals are yet to be decided. (ANI)

