Harbhajan Singh alleges illegal activities by Punjab Cricket Association, writes letter to stakeholders

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 7 (ANI): Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has alleged illegal activities by the Punjab Cricket Association and has apprised the stakeholders about it. The Indian cricketing legend is the chief advisor to PCA.

"For the last week or ten days, I have been receiving numerous complaints from cricket lovers in Punjab and several stakeholders that the PCA under the present President is resorting to a lot of illegal activities which is against transparency and the spirit of cricket administration. I learnt that yesterday, complaints in this regard have been lodged with the Ombudsman," Harbhajan Singh wrote in his letter to stakeholders.

Harbhajan Singh is also a member of the Rajya Sabha. Harbhajan has requested to stop the illegal activities immediately to restore the integrity of the Punjab Cricket Association.



"These are against the BCCI Constitution, guidelines of the PCA and the violation of transparency and ethical norms in the administration of sports bodies. To hide their illegal activities, they are not organizing formal meetings of the PCA and are taking all the decisions suo moto which serve their selfish motives, "further wrote in that letter.



Harbhajan Singh has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India. The off-spinner has taken 417 wickets in Tests, 269 wickets in ODIs and 25 wickets in T20Is. The Turbanator is also a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team and also played an integral role in the 2011 50-over World Cup.

The legendary spinner announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. He was honoured alongwith Yuvraj Singh by naming stands after them in Mohali during the first T20I against Australia as both the cricketers played junior cricket for Punjab before making it to the India U-19 and then into the senior national team. (ANI)

