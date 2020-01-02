Harbhajan Singh extends greetings on Guru Gobind Singh jayanti

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Thursday extended his wishes on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary.

Singh took to Twitter and shared a picture of Guru Gobind Singh and captioned it: "Sahib-E-Kamaal, Sarbans Danni, Amrit Ke Datte, Dasaam Pita Kalghidhar PaatShah

Taahi Parkash Humara Bheyo Patna Sahher Bikhe Bhav Laiyo

Dhan Dhan Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji De Pawan Parkash Purab Diya Beant Beant Waddahiyya Hovan

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa

Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh."



Guru Gobind Singh is the 10th Guru of Sikhism who was born in Patna, Bihar, on this day.

His birth anniversary is celebrated with much joy and fervour across the world where devotees visit Gurudwaras and take part in religious activities to mark the day.

The day is also dedicated to serving poor and underprivileged as directed in the teachings of the holy Guru. (ANI)

