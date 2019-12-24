Harbhajan Singh questions selection rules, backs Surya Kumar Yadav

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has questioned Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) selection criteria after young batsman Surya Kumar Yadav was overlooked for India squad against Sri Lanka and Australia.

The right-handed batsman has been picked in the India ''A'' squad for two tour matches and three one-day games against New Zealand. However, the right-handed batsman was unable to find the spot in the national team.

Harbhajan took to Twitter and asked why there are different criteria for different players.



The Surya Kumar Yadav has scored 4,920 runs with an average 43.53 in 73 first-class matches while he has amassed 3,012 runs from 149 T20s games with an average of 31.37.

Recently, he had smashed an unbeaten knock 102 runs against Baroda in a Ranji Trophy contest in Vadodra.

In the Indian Premier League, he has smashed 1548 runs including seven fifties in 85 matches.

Currently, he is a part of Mumbai Indians (MI) squad in IPL and has represented Kolkatta Knight Riders (KKR). in the past.

India will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and after that Australia will tour India to play three ODIs. (ANI)

