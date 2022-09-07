Harbhajan Singh questions team selection in Asia Cup matches, pitches for Umran Malik, Chahar, Karthik

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh raised questions over Team India selection after their loss to Sri Lanka in their Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

He questioned that why Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik and pacer Deepak Chahar were not considered. He also questioned why in-form wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has not been given chances consistently.

"Where is Umran malik (150km speed)? Why Deepak Chahar (top quality swing bowler) was not there? Tell me if these guys do not deserve the chances ?? Why Dinesh Karthik do not get chances consistently?? Disappointing." Harbhajan Singh said.

Umran Malik made his international debut back in June 2022 against Ireland after a breakthrough Indian Premier League season with Sunrisers Hyderabad this year, which saw him taking 22 wickets in 14 games.

Since then, he has played just three T20Is, having taken 2 wickets in them at an average of 56.00 and an economy rate of 12.44.

Deepak Chahar was also named as a standby player for Asia Cup 2022, but has not featured in any match during the tournament. As per sources, he can replace pacer Avesh Khan in the squad, who was ruled out of the competition due to health reasons.

Chahar made his return from injury during the tour of Zimbabwe in August. He took five wickets in two matches on that tour.

Dinesh Karthik also made his way back into the Indian team after a brilliant IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore, which saw him prosper as a finisher. He scored 330 runs in 16 games at an average of 55.00. He scored one half-century for his side.

Since returning to the India team, he has represented the nation in 17 matches, having scored 193 runs in 14 innings at an average of 21.44. His best score is 55 and one half-century has come out of his bat.

Coming to the Super Four clash against Sri Lanka, India was put to bat first by their opponent.

Team India posted 173/8 in their 20 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma played a quickfire knock of 72 runs off 41 balls. Suryakumar Yadav also scored 34 off 29 balls. Other batters could not even touch the 20-run mark, with big names like KL Rahul (6), Virat Kohli (0), Rishabh Pant (17) and Hardik Pandya (17) failing to fire with the bat.

Dilshan Madushanka, the medium pacer was SL's top bowler with 3/24. Chamika Karunaratne and captain Dasun Shanaka took two wickets each. Maheesh Theekshana took one wicket.

Chasing 174, SL openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis put on a 97-run stand that threw India off the game. But then, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (3/34) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/32) reduced Sri Lanka to 110/4 and raised hopes for Men in Blue.

Then, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25*) and captain Shanaka (33*) formed a match-winning 64-run stand that helped the Lankans seal victory by six wickets with a ball to go.

Dasun Shanaka was named as the 'Man of the Match' for his all-round performance of 33* and 2/26. (ANI)