India spinner Harbhajan Singh
India spinner Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at South Africa's cricket team!

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As South Africa struggles to show spirited performance against India in the ongoing three-match Test series, spinner Harbhajan Singh took a dig at the Proteas' batting lineup.
On Wednesday, former South Africa batsman Jonty Rhodes shared a picture on Instagram in which he sported South Africa's jersey and captioned the post as "Feels good to be back in the green and gold, even if it is only for a shoot at the iconic #mehboobstudio in Mumbai #stillflying.
To this post, Harbhajan replied: "Can u play the last test in Ranchi SA need some batting Jonty".

Rhodes also joined in on the fun and replied to Harbhajan's suggestion, saying: @harbhajan 3 they need much more than me!!!
India has already clinched the three-Test series, with one match still remaining.
The Virat-Kohli led side defeated Proteas in the first two Tests at Visakhapatnam and Pune.
South Africa had to endure a 203-run loss in the first Test while they lost the second Test by an innings and 137 runs.
After winning the second Test, India recorded its 11th consecutive home Test series win and this is now the record for any team in the longest format of the game.
India is now also at the top of the World Test Championship standings with 200 points from four matches.
The team will take on Proteas in the final match of the series in Ranchi, which is slated to begin from October 19. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:02 IST

Cricket fraternity wishes Anil Kumble on his 49th birthday!

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble celebrates his 49th birthday today, wishes continue to pour in for 'Jumbo'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:25 IST

Gus Logie appointed interim head coach of West Indies women's team

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Oct 17 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday (local time) announced the appointment of Gus Logie as the new interim head coach of West Indies women's team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:53 IST

Disgusting to hear or see players getting discriminated:...

Leeds [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): England and Chelsea's young player Callum Hudson-Odoi has said that it is disgusting to hear or see players getting discriminated against on a football pitch.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:22 IST

Amul dedicates cool topical ad for Sourav Ganguly over becoming...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As many people continue to express joy over former India skipper, Sourav Ganguly becoming the new BCCI President, Amul India has dedicated a doodle to congratulate the ex-skipper and called him 'The new President-elect'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:06 IST

David de Gea and Paul Pogba to miss Manchester's United next match

Manchester [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Goalkeeper David De Gea and midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Manchester United's next Premier League match against Liverpool, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:03 IST

Twitterverse laud Virender Sehwag for training children of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Netizen lauded Indian opener Virender Sehwag for training children of Pulwama Bravehearts in his school.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:01 IST

Lionel Messi receives his sixth Golden Shoe

Barcelona [Spain], Oct 16 (ANI): FC Barcelona striker Argentina's Lionel Messi received the 2018/19 Golden Shoe on Wednesday, the sixth of his career and the third consecutively.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:49 IST

Kidambi Srikanth crashes out of Denmark Open

Odense [Denmark], Oct 16 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Denmark Open after facing a first-round defeat against Anders Antonsen 14-21, 18-21 here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:30 IST

We practice bowl-out before every practice session for fun, says MS Dhoni

Dubai [UAE], Oct 16 (ANI): Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday recalled ICC World Cup T20I 2007 win against Pakistan and said they had practiced the bowl-out before every practice session for fun.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:58 IST

Sussex Cricket signs Ravi Bopara

Hove [UK], Oct 16 (ANI): England county club Sussex Cricket on Wednesday announced the signing of all-rounder Ravi Bopara from Essex.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:51 IST

Four UAE cricketers charged with breaching Anti-Corruption Code

Dubai [UAE], Oct 16 (ANI): Four cricketers from the UAE including one from Ajman state have been charged with 13 counts of breaching cricket's Anti-Corruption Code. These players have provisionally been suspended with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:32 IST

Saina Nehwal crashes out of Denmark Open after losing in first round

Odense [Denmark], Oct 16 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has knocked out of the Denmark Open after facing a defeat against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 15-21, 21-23 in the first round match here on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl