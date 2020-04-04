Harbhajan Singh thanks doctors, nurses for their services amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): As India continues its fight against coronavirus pandemic, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday expressed gratitude towards doctors, police and medical workers who are putting their lives at risk in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Yes we are indebted to you forever doctors, nurses all medical help workers, police and every single one who is out there working for all of us .. Praying for your Saftey," Harbhajan tweeted.



As the world grapples with pandemic, all sporting activities are either postponed or stand cancelled.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on March 30 announced that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be "celebrated" from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Earlier in March, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, the BCCI sources said that no final decision has been taken on the fate of this year's IPL and the apex body is monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has surged to 3,072, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. (ANI)

