Harbhajan Singh to participate in Road Safety World Series Season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who will participate in the second season of the Road Safety World Series, said that he is fully devoted to creating awareness for saving lives.

The Road Safety World Series announced recently that they will feature legends from India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England.

In his first appearance in a tournament after playing in the IPL, Harbhajan Singh stated, "Road safety is the cause I am playing for and I am fully devoted to creating awareness for saving lives. I am looking forward to playing with Sachin, Yuvraj and Irfan Pathan, and others in the team."

The Road Safety World Series cricket tournament schedule was announced on Monday. The second season of the Road Safety World Series was recently announced. The season will see legends from Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and many more will be seen playing.



The tournament will take place in four cities: Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. September will mark the beginning of the second season, while October will mark the start of the final leg of the tournament. The tournament kicks off on September 10 in Kanpur where India Legends take on South African legends.

India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England will be among the teams playing. In addition to the two semifinals and the summit clash, there will also be a third-place playoff.

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS). Kanpur will host the opener and Raipur will host the two semi-finals and final.

The India Legend team includes the stylish and dynamic left-hander Yuvraj Singh who has played critical knocks to take India to victory. The team will also include legends like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha as a wicketkeeper, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar and Rahul Sharma.

The RSWS is supported by the Government of India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Information and Technology, and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. (ANI)

