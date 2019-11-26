Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan urges Ganguly to change selection panel

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 13:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday said that the selection panel of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) needs to be changed and urged the body's chief Sourav Ganguly to the needful in this regard.
Harbhajan's remarks came in support of Sanju Samson who was dropped from the upcoming West Indies series. Quoting Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor's tweet in which he expressed disappointment over the snub to Samson, the bowler said that the selection panel needs 'strong people'.
"I guess they r testing his heart #selectionpanelneedtobechanged need strong people there.. hope dada @SGanguly99 will do the needful," Harbhajan tweeted.

The MSK Prasad-led selection committee has been facing criticism for not including Samson in the limited-overs squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against West Indies.
"Very disappointed to see @IamSanjuSamson dropped without a chance. He carried the drinks for three T20Is & has been promptly discarded. Are they testing his batting or his heart?" Tharoor had tweeted.
On November 21, India had announced the T20I and ODI squad for the series against West Indies.
Samson was named in the T20I squad for the series against Bangladesh, but he did not get a chance to feature in the playing XI as Rishabh Pant was given a nod ahead of him.
The wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 112 runs from four games in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
India's T20I squad for the series against West Indies: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.
The Men in Blue are slated to play three T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies. The first T20I will be played on December 6. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:43 IST

This banter between Sourav Ganguly and his daughter is unmissable!

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): As soon as BCCI president shared a picture after the conclusion of the day-night Test between India and Bangladesh, Sourav Ganguly and his daughter Sana engaged in some funny banter on Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:12 IST

Afghanistan name squad for Test against West Indies

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board on Monday named their squad for their Test match against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 21:33 IST

As soon as I don't perform, I become burden: Chris Gayle

London [UK], Nov 25 (ANI): Jozi Stars' Chris Gayle said as soon as he fails to deliver, he becomes a burden for the team.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 21:03 IST

A brawl breaks out between teams during hockey match

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank hockey teams indulged in a brawl during the Nehru Cup finals here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 20:01 IST

Virgil van Dijk was best player of last season: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Nov 25 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Virgil van Dijk was the best player of the last season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:16 IST

NSS to host National Blind Cricket tournament

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): In an attempt to promote the talents of differently-abled, Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) is hosting National Blind Cricket tournament.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:16 IST

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Premier Badminton League

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday pulled out of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) citing he wants to focus more on International events.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:51 IST

Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das bag bronze medal at Asian Archery Championships

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 25 (ANI): Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das on Monday won a bronze medal in the mixed team recurve at the Asian Archery Championships.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:51 IST

Liverpool look unstoppable: Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Nov 25 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that Liverpool look unstoppable as they have not lost any of their Premier League matches so far.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:51 IST

NZC 'shocked and disappointed' after Jofra Archer was racially abused

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Soon after England pacer Jofra Archer was exposed to racial abuse, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday said they were 'shocked and disappointed' to witness such an incident.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:48 IST

Josh Hazlewood looking forward to pink-ball Test against Pakistan

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 25 (ANI): Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood said he is looking forward to playing with the pink ball as his side is gearing up for their second Test match against Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:16 IST

CAB starts refund process for Day 4, 5 of India's Test against Bangladesh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday announced that refund process for Day four and five has started.

Read More
iocl