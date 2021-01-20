Harbhajan's contract with CSK ends, spinner wishes team luck

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Harbhajan Singh's contract with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has come to an end and the India spinner on Wednesday wished the IPL team all the best.

Harbhajan said playing for CSK was a "great experience" and he made beautiful memories which he will remember fondly.

"As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best..," Harbhajan tweeted.

Harbhajan did not take part in the 2020 edition of the tournament, citing personal reasons.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan had written: "Dear Friends, I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind (sic)."

With the mini-auction ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) inching closer, franchises looking to retain players had been given time till Wednesday to complete the process. Indian players who don't have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5 pm. The originals can be sent by post till February 12.

The final of the 13th edition of the IPL was played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in which the latter came out as the winner, clinching their fifth IPL title. Mumbai Indians had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Also, IPL 2020's opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings had broken viewership records as 20 crore people had tuned in to watch the match. (ANI)