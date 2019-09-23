South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock
South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock

Hard work paid off, says Quinton de Kock after defeating India

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 00:26 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): After showcasing a brilliant performance against India on Sunday, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock said team's hard work has paid off.
South Africa, throughout the series, displayed amazing fielding. With the combination of good fielding and bowling, they restricted India to 134 runs in the third T20I. The Proteas then easily chased the target to register a nine-wicket victory.
"Coming into the series, we worked really hard on our catching and fielding in general. It is a good feeling to see everything coming together, from a captain's point of view and from the team's point of view. It is nice to see that hard work pays off," De Kock said in a post-match press conference.
Bjorn Fortuin took two wickets in the match and conceded 19 runs from his three overs. De Kock praised Fortuin saying that: "I am impressed with Bjorn Fortuin, a young spinner. The Indian team is very good to play spinners and to bowl the way he did, I can only praise him at the highest level."
With this win, South Africa levelled the three-match T-20 series against India.
South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen, who accompanied De Kock during the press conference, called De Kock a world-class player and said he led from the front as De Kock played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs during the chase.
"We probably would have bowled first and I think they did not add enough runs to really put us under pressure. Quinton is a world-class player.... We came here with a goal to win and send a strong message and captain led from the front," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:51 IST

Kohli backs decision of electing to bat first after defeat...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): As India suffered a massive defeat against South Africa on Sunday, skipper Virat Kohli said that the decision of opting to bat first was taken in an attempt to get out of their comfort zone.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:53 IST

Third T20I: Quinton de Kock shine as South Africa defeat India...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock cruised his side to a nine-wicket victory over India in the third T20I match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:52 IST

India U-16 qualify for AFC U-16 Championship

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): India U-16 team on Sunday finished on top of Group B and qualified for the AFC U-16 Championship 2020 to be held in Bahrain after they played a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:26 IST

Divij Sharan bags St. Petersburg Open doubles title

Saint Petersburg [Russia], Sept 22 (ANI): Indian tennis player Divij Sharan clinched the men's doubles title in the St. Petersburg Open with partner Igor Zelenay on Sunday, defeating Matteo Berrettini and Simone Bolelli 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:16 IST

Rohit Sharma equals Dhoni's record of playing most T20Is for Team India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): India batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday equalled MS Dhoni's record of playing in the maximum number of T20 International matches for India during the third T20I game against South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:05 IST

Rafael Nadal out of Laver Cup due to hand injury

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 22 (ANI): Spanish Tennis player Rafael Nadal on Sunday withdrew from Laver Cup due to a hand injury.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:52 IST

India win toss, opt to bat first in third T20I against South Africa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): India won the toss and opted to bat first in the third T20I match against South Africa at M Chinnaswamy stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:31 IST

World Wrestling Championships: Rahul Aware wins bronze

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 22 (ANI): Wrestler Rahul Aware on Sunday won the bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:16 IST

I am back, says Carolina Marin after winning China Open

Changzhou [China], Sept 22 (ANI): After winning the China Open on Sunday, Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin announced her return to the sport of badminton saying 'I am back'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:28 IST

Victory over Real Madrid gave lot of confidence to PSG, says Juan Bernat

Paris [France], Sept 22 (ANI): The victory over Real Madrid has given a lot of confidence to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of their clash against Lyon, says midfielder Juan Bernat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:05 IST

FIFA reiterates its stand on allowing women entry into football...

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 22 (ANI): Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has reiterated its stand on allowing women entry into football stadiums in Iran.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:26 IST

Liverpool's Naby Keita could make comeback against Milton Keynes Dons

Liverpool [UK], Sept 22 (ANI): Liverpool's Naby Keita could make a return to the side in the club's match against Milton Keynes Dons in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (local time).

Read More
iocl