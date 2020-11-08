Hardik Pandya always backs himself in every situation, says Pollard

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Kieron Pollard shed a light on his equation with the Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) and said that the big-hitting Hardik Pandya always backs himself in every situation.

Pollard also referred to Krunal Pandya as the smarter one and the Windies all-rounder said that the relationship he has with the Pandya brothers always transcends onto the cricket field.

"As I always say there is Hardik Pandya and then there is the smarter Pandya (Krunal). For us, the relationship that we have off the field, transcends onto the cricket field. The way that they are, they are like good people. And you will find it very difficult not to like these individuals. Hardik for his confidence, no matter what, he is confident. He is always happy, always there, and then there is Krunal. Both these fellows are amazing," Pollard said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

"We share some of the same sort of sentiments, the kind of people that we are in terms of just wanting to help, and just enjoying the moment and being thankful and grateful for whatever opportunities that are presented to us," he added.

Hardik Pandya has played 13 matches in this edition of the IPL, managing to score 278 runs with an average of 39.71 and a strike rate of 182.89.



On the other hand, Krunal Pandya has managed to score 108 runs from 15 matches and he also has six wickets to his credit.

"Pandya brothers are more open and loud, but they are not like that just off the field, when they go on to the cricket field, the flair that they show, Hardik especially, that aspect of it, he goes out, backs himself, he is confident. So these are some of the things that we share in common," said Pollard.

"When it's off the field, it's fun, it's all games but when it is time for business and serious talks as well, we have that, so that sort of mutual respect, and that common understanding, goes a long way. You just try to continue performing both on and off the field," he added.

Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the finals of IPL 2020 and the side will take on the winner of the match between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad.

The finals of IPL 2020 will be played on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

