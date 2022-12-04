Hardik Pandya has leadership skills to lead Indian team: Rashid Khan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 4 (ANI): Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan praised Hardik Pandya for his leadership qualities and shared that the all-rounder has the skills to lead the Indian team if given the opportunity.

Pandya led Gujarat Titans to the 2022 IPL title in their debut season and displayed excellent captaincy skills. Rashid was a part of Gujarat Titans and has witnessed the all-rounder's qualities as a leader.

"I have played under Hardik Pandya's captaincy. He has leadership qualities and skills to take his team forward, he showed the same in IPL. It is the Indian cricket board's call to name the next captain but I've enjoyed a lot playing under him," mentioned the leg-spinner.

"A different format where you will have to come prepared as it does not give you time to think. You have to be smart. It prepares you mentally for big games when you represent your country and is tough as a bowler," shared the Aghan player while talking about the challenges of playing in the T10 league.

Rashid shared his mantra for being successful in the league and said that the bowlers need to stick to their strengths while bowling in the league.

"Batters target the bowlers from ball one and you have to be innovative and believe in your skill and strength to bowl in the right areas," said Rashid.

"ICC events are different as they offer pressure. We are qualified hence we will play freely and try to apply ourselves on Indian pitches," expressed the bowler on playing the ODI World Cup in India where he has played cricket previously.

Hardik Pandya has captained India in 19 T20Is and won 15 of them. He recently won the T20 series against New Zealand at their home making a strong case for himself as a potential India captain.

Pandya has guided Gujarat Titans to victory 11 times in his 15 games as captain. In addition, he has made over 400 runs with the bat, including four half-centuries, and in the few times he has bowled, he has claimed eight wickets during IPL 2022. (ANI)