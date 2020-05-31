Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic expecting first child together

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday revealed that he is expecting first child with fiance Natasa Stankovic.

Pandya took to Instagram to write: "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with Serbian actor, Stankovic, on January 1. The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.

The flamboyant all-rounder, who was out of the Indian team due to back injury, was to make a comeback during the South Africa tour of India.

However, the first match of the series got washed out due to rain before the series was eventually postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus. (ANI)

