Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya undergoes successful surgery in London

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya undergoes successful surgery in London on Saturday.

According to a report, the 25-year-old all-rounder underwent surgery for a lower back injury.

"Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me," Hardik tweeted.

Hardik has featured in 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is for India.
The flamboyant all-rounder last played in the T20I series against South Africa where he claimed two wickets and scored 14 runs.
In September 2018, Hardik suffered an acute lower back injury and was stretchered off the field in the match against Pakistan. However, he did feature in Indian Premier League 2019 and played a crucial role in India's run to the World Cup semifinal. (ANI)

