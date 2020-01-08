Haris Rauf completes hat-trick against Sydney Thunders

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 8 (ANI): Melbourne Stars' Haris Rauf took a hat-trick during his team's Big Bash League (BBL) match against Sydney Thunders here on Wednesday.

Rauf bowled the final over of the innings and throttled Sydney Thunders' batting line-up by taking a hat-trick. He picked up the wickets of Matthew Gilkes (41), Callum Ferguson (35) and Daniel Sams (0).

Rauf only conceded two runs in the final over and helped his team restrict Sydney Thunders at 145/5.

Interestingly, it was the second hat-trick of the day as Adelaide Strikers' Rashid Khan earlier completed a hat-trick against Sydney Sixers.

Rashid dismissed Jack Edwards, James Vince and Jack Edwards on successive balls to achieve his third hat-trick in the shortest format of the game. Despite Khan's hat-trick, Sydney Sixers secured a two-wicket victory in the match. (ANI)

