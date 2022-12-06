Haris Rauf ruled out of England Test series due to injury

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 6 (ANI): Pakistan's prospects of reaching the ICC World Test Championship final suffered a big blow after fast bowler Haris Rauf was ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Test series against England due to injury.

Rauf injured his right quad while fielding on the first day of the first Test in Rawalpindi and did not bowl during England's second innings as the visitors won by 74 runs.

During the Test, the right-arm paceman was taken for an MRI, which revealed a grade two strain that will now keep the 29-year-old out for the rest of the three-match series.



"A grade-II strain in right quad has ruled Haris Rauf out of the Test series against England. The fast bowler underwent an MRI during the first day's play of the Rawalpindi Test after he rolled over the ball while fielding. The scans and the subsequent assessment by the PCB medical panel concluded that the fast bowler suffered a grade-II strain. Haris will travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High-Performance Centre," quoted ICC as said by the Pakistan Cricket Board in a release.

Pakistan's loss to England in the first Test pushed the Asian side further down in the campaign to play in next year's World Test Championship final at The Oval.

Australia is in pole position to reach next year's final, as they lead the rankings with a 72.73 win percentage, while Pakistan is at fifth with a 46.67 win percentage.

Pakistan still has two Tests against England at home before hosting New Zealand in a two-Test series between the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Pakistan is yet to name a replacement player for Rauf for the remainder of the England series. (ANI)

