Harmanpreet Kaur becomes most capped Women's T20I player with 137 appearances

Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 15 (ANI): Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur added another feather to her hat after she surpassed New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates to become the most capped Women's T20I player in the history of the game.

The 33-year-old made her 137th appearance in the final of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh on Saturday.

Harmanpreet played her 136th T20I against Thailand in the semi-finals of the Asia Cup to level the record with Bates. The New Zealander is now placed second on the list with 136 matches in T20Is. Bates has scored 3613 runs with a century to her name.

England's Danielle Wyatt is third on the overall list with 135 appearances in the T20 format. She has scored 2159 runs with two centuries to her name. Her highest score is 124.

Alyssa Healy from Australia has played the fourth most games in T20Is with 132 games to her name. She has scored 2207 runs with the highest score of 148.



West Indian Deandra Dottin is fifth on the list with 127 matches for the West Indies. She has scored 2697 runs with the highest score of 124 runs with two centuries to her name.

The veteran Indian all-rounder debuted for India in the shorter format of the game at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on June 11, 2009, against England.

Known for her huge sixes and lusty blows down the ground, Harmanpreet has had a stellar career in the T20I format. She has scored 2,683 runs in 122 innings at an average of 27.37, with one hundred and eight half-centuries to her credit.

She became the first Indian woman to smash a T20I hundred when she played a breathtaking innings of 103 runs against New Zealand at the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Her knock which came from 51 balls was studded with eight massive sixes and seven boundaries, leading India to a 34-run victory against the Kiwi team.

The flamboyant batter led the Indian team to a seventh Asia Cup title against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The day was extremely memorable for India as tight bowling from bowlers, Renuka Singh (3/5) in particular, restricted Sri Lanka to 65/9 in 20 overs. The target of 66 was chased down with little inconvenience and it was Smriti Mandhana who top-scored with an unbeaten 51* off 25 balls. (ANI)

