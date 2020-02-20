Harmanpreet Kaur vouches for collective team effort ahead of T20 World Cup opener

Sydney [Australia], Feb 20 (ANI): Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup opening match against Australia, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur called upon the team to show a collective effort.

"If you want to do well as a team, you need to come up together and do well for the side. Through past tournaments, we have learnt that you cannot depend on just one or two players to win the game for you," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Kaur as saying.

"If you want to win a big tournament like the World Cup, you have to come up as a team and that's what we're looking to do," she added.

The Indian side has a balance of youngsters and experienced players. Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh would be playing their first World Cup and they would rely on experienced campaigners like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

"Young players are mentally very fresh, they don't know what type of pressure they have to face. They love playing cricket, that's why they are in this side and they are definitely enjoying this moment," Kaur said.

"As a woman cricketer, we love these moments, we missed the coverage in the past and so the players are enjoying it," she added.

The Women's T20 World Cup will be played from February 21-March 8. India will take on Australia in the opening match. (ANI)

