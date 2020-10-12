Haroon Lorgat joins T10 Sports as Director for Strategy and Development ahead of Abu Dhabi T10 4th season

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 12 (ANI): Former Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Haroon Lorgat has joined the T10 Sports Management as Director for Strategy and Development to spearhead growth and development of the ten-over format cricket worldwide.

The announcement comes as T10 Sports Management and its partners prepare for the upcoming fourth season of Abu Dhabi T10 that is set to take place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium from January 28 to February 6, 2021, in which eight teams will fight for the coveted championship title.



In his new role, Haroon Lorgat will advise the Chairman and management of the T10 Sports Management on growth strategies for T10 cricket. He will also develop, profile and promote the Abu Dhabi T10 League worldwide with the aim of having multiple T10 leagues in viable countries. Lorgat will connect with key stakeholders to promote the league and work with them to develop T10 cricket around the world.

"In the past three years, since launching the T10 League in Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2017, the T10 League has come of age and has been accepted as the fastest-growing and the most popular cricket format. It has been licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board and is sanctioned by the ICC," Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of T10 Sports Management, said in a release.



"The T10 League is now one of the most sought after international cricket leagues with such popularity that Abu Dhabi decided to host it for five years with major government bodies joining hands to embrace and support the tournament," he added.

Abu Dhabi T10 is the world's first international professional T10 cricket league with ten-over innings that is played over 90 minutes. Conceptualised and developed by T10 Sports Management in 2017, the Abu Dhabi T10 has become one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the world and is recognised as the shortest form of cricket by the ICC - the governing body that regulates international cricket.

Haroon Lorgat, a Chartered Accountant by training and a leader and promoter of cricket, was the CEO of the ICC for four years from 2008 to 2012.

After his term at the ICC, he assisted Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and then the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as a consultant. In July 2013 he was appointed Chief Executive of Cricket South Africa (CSA) and has been lauded for restoring the reputation of CSA after a difficult period.

Accepting the new role, Lorgat said, "I witnessed T10 cricket for the first time last year and was amazed by its appeal and potential for advancement. The impressive growth of the Abu Dhabi T10 League has attracted global attention and it is now ready for expansion worldwide. I am delighted to join Abu Dhabi T10 and to play a part in growing the league and T10 cricket around the world."

"I will be keen to work closely with the ICC and member countries to promote the game and build on the foundation laid by Shaji Ul Mulk and his team," he added. (ANI)

