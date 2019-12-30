Harry Conway returns in Strikers squad for Sydney Thunder clash

Adelaide [Australia], Dec 30 (ANI): Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Adelaide Strikers have made one change for Tuesday's game against Sydney Thunder at Adelaide Oval.

Paceman Harry Conway returns to the squad replacing leg-spinner Liam O'Connor. The Strikers defeated Melbourne Renegades by 18 runs at Marvel Stadium on Sunday moving the club to the top of the BBL standings.

Adelaide is undefeated through four matches so far in the tournament, with a no result and three consecutive wins. Test squad members Travis Head and Michael Neser remain unavailable for BBL selection.

Adelaide Strikers' 13-player squad: Alex Carey (c), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Harry Nielsen, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, and Cameron White. (ANI)

