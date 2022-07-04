Harshal Patel's all-round performance helps India to register win against Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire [UK] July 4 (ANI): India rode on Harshal Patel's all-round performance as they survived a scare to seal a 10-run win against Northamptonshire at the Northampton County Grand in the second warm-up match on Sunday.

India struggled against the Northamptonshire bowlers, with Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi and Suryakumar Yadav all departing early.

The Indian team led by Dinesh Karthik, after losing 3 wickets for just 8 runs, was thriving in reaching 149 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs all thanks to Harshal Patel's spectacular knock of 54 runs in 36 balls. Harshal hit 3 sixes and 5 boundaries as India posted a competitive total on the board in their warm-up match.



Chasing 150 runs, Northamptonshire got off to a shaky start. The Indian pacers struck four wickets in the powerplay. Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel all struck once each.

After this, a series of falling wickets continued and the Northamptonshire batsmen failed to put up a big partnership.

Northamptonshire lost five wickets for 54 runs. After this, the tail batter batted carefully and tried to take the team to the winning target but failed. Northamptonshire's most successful batsman was Saif Jab, he scored 33 runs. Apart from him, Emilio Gay scored 22 and Nathan Buck scored 18 runs.

Northamptonshire were bundled out for only 139 runs in 19.3 overs. (ANI)

