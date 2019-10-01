BCCI logo
BCCI logo

Haryana govt writes to BCCI to appoint Supervisory Committee

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:29 IST

Haryana [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Haryana government on Monday wrote a letter to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stating that the Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) has not complied with the directions of the Supreme Court and requested to appoint a Supervisory Committee.
In the letter to BCCI, it wrote: "Through various newspaper reports and issues raised by various cricketers/cricket lovers, it is understood that the Haryana Cricket Association has not yet conformed with the various directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court as directed by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of BCCI. HCA has not modified its constitution to be in compliance with the said Hon'ble Supreme Court orders and it is learnt that the last for such compliance is 4th October 2019."
"It has come to the notice of the State Government that this non-compliance on the part of HCA may lead to Haryana losing its membership of BCCI and our players being debarred from participating in 'Ranji trophy' for the next few years. This would be a big blow to the cricketers of Haryana and the cricket loving public of Haryana, It is understood that the said non-conformation is due to the intransigence of a particular set of people controlling the affairs of HCA for a long time. Yet, such disqualification/debarment of Haryana from Ranji Trophy and other domestic cricket will be detrimental to the people and state of Haryana," the letter added.
Keeping the interest of cricketers of Haryana in mind, they asked BCCI to appoint a Supervisory Committee.
"The state government is seized of the situation and though the government would not like to interfere in the internal affairs of the HCA and the BCCI but in the larger interest of the game of cricket in Haryana and the cricket-loving public of Haryana and the future prospects of the budding players of the state, the government requests the BCCI to appoint a Supervisory Committee for ensuring steps that would enable participation by Haryana players in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments," the letter read. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:23 IST

Preparation has been really good, Rahane confident ahead of...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): India's Ajinkya Rahane expressed confidence in the team ahead of the first Test match against South Africa saying that their 'preparation has been really good'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:10 IST

I know Hazard will succeed at Real Madrid, says Zidane

Leeds [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he is not worried about Eden Hazard's performance as he is certain that the 28-year-old will succeed in the club.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:48 IST

Annu Rani reaches final at World Athletics Championships

Doha [Qatar], Sept 30 (ANI): Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani qualified for the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:37 IST

Ireland to tour West Indies for ODI and T20I series next year

St. John's [Antigua], Sept 30 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced they will host Ireland for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series in January next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:26 IST

Basketball is not as tough as people think, says Ebony Hoffman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Ebony Hoffman on Monday said the game is not as tough as people think and that it only needs practice.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:52 IST

Tamil Nadu: TNCA Secretary R S Ramasaamy meets CM Palaniswami

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Sept 30 (ANI): The newly elected Honorary Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) R S Ramasaamy on Monday met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:46 IST

Indian squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:43 IST

Ram Nath Kovind lauds MS Dhoni for bringing fame to Ranchi

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni has brought fame to Ranchi in the world of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:31 IST

There's still plenty of room for improvement, says Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): Despite winning all the games of Premier League so far, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk said 'there's still plenty of room for improvement'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:53 IST

Have to make India clean to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that the country needs to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and the biggest way that the nation can achieve that is by ensuring cleanliness.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:57 IST

Totally stand with the NRAI and IOA: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that he stands with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and added that sentiments of both federations are justified.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:39 IST

Effect of climate change on cricket a major concern, says Ian Chappell

London [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell believes that the effects of climate change on the game of cricket is a major concern and said that measures need to be taken fast by the administrators who govern the sport.

Read More
iocl