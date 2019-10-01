Haryana govt writes to BCCI to appoint Supervisory Committee

Haryana [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Haryana government on Monday wrote a letter to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stating that the Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) has not complied with the directions of the Supreme Court and requested to appoint a Supervisory Committee.

In the letter to BCCI, it wrote: "Through various newspaper reports and issues raised by various cricketers/cricket lovers, it is understood that the Haryana Cricket Association has not yet conformed with the various directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court as directed by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of BCCI. HCA has not modified its constitution to be in compliance with the said Hon'ble Supreme Court orders and it is learnt that the last for such compliance is 4th October 2019."

"It has come to the notice of the State Government that this non-compliance on the part of HCA may lead to Haryana losing its membership of BCCI and our players being debarred from participating in 'Ranji trophy' for the next few years. This would be a big blow to the cricketers of Haryana and the cricket loving public of Haryana, It is understood that the said non-conformation is due to the intransigence of a particular set of people controlling the affairs of HCA for a long time. Yet, such disqualification/debarment of Haryana from Ranji Trophy and other domestic cricket will be detrimental to the people and state of Haryana," the letter added.

Keeping the interest of cricketers of Haryana in mind, they asked BCCI to appoint a Supervisory Committee.

"The state government is seized of the situation and though the government would not like to interfere in the internal affairs of the HCA and the BCCI but in the larger interest of the game of cricket in Haryana and the cricket-loving public of Haryana and the future prospects of the budding players of the state, the government requests the BCCI to appoint a Supervisory Committee for ensuring steps that would enable participation by Haryana players in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments," the letter read. (ANI)

