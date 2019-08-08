South African batsman Hashim Amla
South African batsman Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:10 IST

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 8 (ANI): South African batsman Hashim Amla on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.
Cricket South Africa confirmed Amla's decision to retire.
"#BreakingNews @amlahash today called time on one of the great international careers of the modern era when he announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. He will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League. #AmlaRetires," CSA tweeted.
"I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire. I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun," Amla said in an official statement.
"Also, My family, friends and agent, my teammates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you! The fans for energizing me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa," he added.
Amla played international cricket for almost 15 years. He went on to represent Proteas in 349 matches across all formats. He went on to make 18,000 runs including 55 centuries and 88 fifty-plus scores across all formats of the game.
"It is always sad to bid farewell to one of the true legends of the game but at the same time this is rather an occasion to celebrate the richness that Hashim has brought to the game around the world both on and off the field," Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Thabang Moroe said in an official statement.
"His humility has always been his standout quality and I cannot imagine a better role model to teach us all how to lead better lives. He has added great value not only to the Proteas but to the country at large," he added.
He is the only South African to have scored a triple century in the Test format. He also has the highest Test score by a South African batsman against England, India and the West Indies.
He was also named as the Proteas cricketer of the year in 2010 and 2013.
Amla played 124 Tests for South Africa, scoring 9282 runs in them at an average of 46.41.
He went on to represent Proteas in 181 ODIs and he was able to amass 8113 runs in the format.
In the shortest format of the game, the cricketer was able to reinvent himself, as he played 44 T20Is for the Proteas, scoring 9277 runs in them at an average of 33.61 (ANI)

