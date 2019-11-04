Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla
Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla joins Cape Town Blitz as batting consultant

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:21 IST

London [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has joined Mzansi Super League (MSL) franchise Cape Town Blitz as a batting consultant.
The second edition of the MSL starts on November 8, with the Blitz playing the opener against Jozi Stars in Johannesburg. But Amla will link up with the team, coached by Ashwell Prince, only on November 25, according to a club statement. By then, however, the Blitz would have played six of their ten group-stage games, ESPNcricinfo reported.
"Hashim has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the game and we're really looking forward to him bringing that to our management team," Prince said.
"There are obviously a few very promising young batsmen in our squad, and I think they will benefit immensely from having him around. It's also an opportunity for him to explore whether a position such as batting consultant could be something that he might want to take up in future. I have no doubt that he'd do a great job at it if he did," he added.
The Blitz had earlier announced the signing of England allrounder Moeen Ali as cover for Pakistan paceman Wahab Riaz, who is away on national duty in Australia at the moment.
Recently Amla had signed a two-year Kolpak contract with the Surrey Cricket.
On August 8, Amla retired from all forms of international cricket. He played international cricket for almost 15 years. He went on to represent Proteas in 349 matches across all formats. He went on to make 18,000 runs including 55 centuries and 88 fifty-plus scores across all formats of the game.
He is the only South African to have scored a triple century in the Test format. He also has the highest Test score by a Proteas batsman against England, India and the West Indies.
In the shortest format of the game, the cricketer was able to reinvent himself, as he played 44 T20Is for the Proteas, scoring 1277 runs in them at an average of 33.60. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:03 IST

Javeria Khan becomes third female cricketer to play 100 ODIs for Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 4 (ANI): Javeria Khan on Monday became the third female cricketer to play 100 ODIs for Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:02 IST

Everton's Andre Gomes to undergo ankle surgery

Liverpool [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Everton midfielder Andre Gomes, who sustained an injury during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, will undergo ankle surgery.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:14 IST

Our fielding was not that 'we aspire to', says Eoin Morgan

Dubai [UAE], Nov 4 (ANI): After losing the second T20I against New Zealand by 21 runs, England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was disappointed with his side's fielding performance and said it was not that 'we aspire to'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:10 IST

Hockey India names 39 players for junior women's national coaching camp

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Hockey India has named 39 players for the upcoming Indian junior women's national coaching camp.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:42 IST

Caneisha Isaac replaces Britney Cooper for the remainder of the...

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Nov 4 (ANI): Caneisha Isaac has replaced Britney Cooper for the remainder of the ODI series against India women.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:42 IST

Mohammad Waqas to lead Pakistan U16 for ODI series against Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 4 (ANI): Mohammad Waqas will lead Pakistan U16 team in the three-match one-day series against Bangladesh U16.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:05 IST

India women defeats West Indies by 53 runs in second ODI

Antigua [Antigua and Barbuda], Nov 4 (ANI): India women cricket team defeated West Indies by 53 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 05:01 IST

Lewis Hamilton becomes second most successful player in Formula One

Texas [US], Nov 04 (ANI): Becoming the second most successful player in Formula One history, UK racer, Lewis Hamilton, on Sunday clinched his sixth world title at US Grand Prix.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 01:59 IST

India vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim dedicates match-winning...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, who is beaming with joy, after registering unbeaten knock of 60 runs against India in the first T20I has dedicated the half-century to his son.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 01:06 IST

We failed to execute our skills properly: Rohit Sharma after...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): After facing a massive defeat against Bangladesh, India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that the team did not execute their skills properly which cost them losing the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:19 IST

Sourav Ganguly thanks India, Bangladesh for playing cricket...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday thanked both India and Bangladesh cricket teams for playing the first T20I game in Delhi, which is facing challenging weather condition.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:49 IST

Bangladesh defeat India by seven wickets in first T20I

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Bangladesh defeated India by seven wickets in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley stadium here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl