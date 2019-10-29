Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla
Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla signs two-year deal with Surrey Cricket

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:13 IST

London [UK], Oct 29 (ANI): Surrey Cricket on Tuesday announced that former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla signed a two-year Kolpak contract with the club.
Amla said that he is 'very excited' to be joining Surrey.
"Surrey is one of the most established and accomplished cricket clubs in the world and I am very excited to be joining them again while also not forgetting the opportunity to play alongside my good friend Morne Morkel again," said Amla in an official statement.
It will be his third stint with the club after 14 appearances between 2013 and 2014. The 36-year-old retired from the international cricket on August 8 this year.
"I was part of the Surrey team in 2013 and 2014 and thoroughly enjoyed myself during those stints. So to rekindle that relationship for a longer period is something that excites me. I'm really looking forward to working with Alec Stewart and the rest of his team," he added.
Director of Cricket, Surrey County Cricket Club, Alec Stewart said Amla's record speaks for itself.
"With several of our players now in or around the international setup, the opportunity to bring Hashim back to Surrey was too good to ignore," Stewart said.
"His record speaks for itself and we know from his previous spells here that he will be an excellent resource for all of our players to learn from both on and off the field," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:16 IST

ICC bans Shakib Al Hasan over breach of Anti-Corruption Code

Dubai [UAE], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, with one year of that suspended, after accepting three charges of breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code, cricket governing body said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:14 IST

BCB agrees to play day-night Test match against India at Eden Gardens

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday agreed to the proposal of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play a day-night Test match against India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:59 IST

Dhawan plays 'family waali cricket' on Bhai Dooj

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): India batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday played cricket with family members on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:58 IST

Bangladesh team expected to arrive on Wednesday for series against India

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh cricket team is expected to arrive at the IGI airport here on Wednesday at 5 pm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:27 IST

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to meet Rahul Dravid tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) newly elected chief Sourav Ganguly will meet National Cricket Academy's (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid on Wednesday to discuss the way forward of the Indian cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:22 IST

Aaron Finch wants to build a 'solid' Australian side ahead of...

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 29 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch said that they want to build a solid T20 side that can beat the 'best in the world' keeping the approaching T20 World Cup in mind.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:55 IST

Bumrah drops hint about his imminent return

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday dropped a colossal hint of his return to action as he wrote on 'coming soon' on his recent social media post.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:55 IST

Veer Dev Gulia aims for bronze after semi-final loss

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Veer Dev Gulia secured his place in the bronze medal contest in 79kg at the Under-23 World Championships 2019 in Budapest, Hungary on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:52 IST

Naomi Osaka withdraws from WTA Finals

Shenzhen [China], Oct 29 (ANI): Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the 2019 WTA Finals due to a right shoulder injury here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:31 IST

We have probably turned a corner in T20 cricket: Glenn Maxwell

London [UK], Oct 29 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels that his side has probably turned a corner in T20 cricket and as a result, the team has been able to come up with winning performances.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:59 IST

Shakib-Al-Hasan likely to be suspended by ICC for not reporting...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan may be banned for six months by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not reporting a match-fixing offer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:48 IST

I have still got hunger to pull on that Baggy Green: Peter Siddle

London [UK], Oct 29 (ANI): Australian bowler Peter Siddle, who was out of action following a hip injury, is upbeat and wants to don the white jersey for the Kangaroos again.

Read More
iocl