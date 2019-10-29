Hashim Amla signs two-year deal with Surrey Cricket

London [UK], Oct 29 (ANI): Surrey Cricket on Tuesday announced that former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla signed a two-year Kolpak contract with the club.

Amla said that he is 'very excited' to be joining Surrey.

"Surrey is one of the most established and accomplished cricket clubs in the world and I am very excited to be joining them again while also not forgetting the opportunity to play alongside my good friend Morne Morkel again," said Amla in an official statement.

It will be his third stint with the club after 14 appearances between 2013 and 2014. The 36-year-old retired from the international cricket on August 8 this year.

"I was part of the Surrey team in 2013 and 2014 and thoroughly enjoyed myself during those stints. So to rekindle that relationship for a longer period is something that excites me. I'm really looking forward to working with Alec Stewart and the rest of his team," he added.

Director of Cricket, Surrey County Cricket Club, Alec Stewart said Amla's record speaks for itself.

"With several of our players now in or around the international setup, the opportunity to bring Hashim back to Surrey was too good to ignore," Stewart said.

"His record speaks for itself and we know from his previous spells here that he will be an excellent resource for all of our players to learn from both on and off the field," he added. (ANI)

