Hashim Amla
Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla thanks fans, supporters for post-retirement wishes

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Former South African batsman Hashim Amla on Sunday thanked his fans and supporters for greeting him with post-retirement wishes.
Amla announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on August 8. He played his last game against Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's World Cup on June 28. He scored 203 runs in the seven matches he played in the tournament.
"Thanks to everyone for the wishes, messages, and calls. Wow! It was truly an amazing journey with the Proteas, one that I was honoured to be a part of," Amla wrote in an Instagram post.

The 36-year-old played international cricket for almost 15 years. He is the only South African to have scored a triple century in the Test format.
Amla played 124 Tests for South Africa, scoring 9,282 runs at an average of 46.41. He went on to represent Proteas in 181 ODIs and he was able to amass 8,113 runs in the format.
"So many valuable lessons learnt and countless memories made during an incredible #proteafire journey. It is all the friends and teammates who have actually become family that I walk away richer for. Aww man..probably a bookload of stories and memories," his message further reads.
Amla said he is looking forward to making more cricketing memories around the world: "Until then I look forward to the next chapter of making more cricket memories on different grounds throughout the world. Hashim Ps- regarding the last Pic... #underused #hiddenpotential."
He amassed 55 centuries and 88 half-centuries across all formats of the game. (ANI)

